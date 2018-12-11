Greenliant Industrial SSDs Reach Ultra-High Endurance of 250,000 P/E Cycles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has introduced a new class of ultra-high endurance solid state drives (SSDs) that can reach up to 250,000 program/erase (P/E) cycles. These 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs are part of Greenliant’s new EnduroSLC™ product line, which offers various endurance specifications—50K, 100K and 250K P/E cycles—for demanding industrial applications.

NANDrive™ SSDs, enabled by Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology, now provide embedded systems designers with more options when choosing data storage products for long life applications. Using advanced NAND flash management algorithms and hardware error correction code (ECC) capabilities, Greenliant can significantly increase the life of its high reliability NANDrive SSDs for customers requiring superior endurance and data retention for extended periods of time.

High endurance NANDrive SSDs are well suited for write-intensive applications used in high temperature, high stress environments, such as aviation, rail transportation, marine equipment, seismic instrumentation, data loggers, base stations, industrial control and factory automation. Greenliant’s advanced NAND controllers optimize NAND flash use and extend the lifespan of aging NAND, achieving the longest device lifetime possible. All EnduroSLC-based products operate at industrial temperatures, between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius.

“Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology takes NAND flash management to the next level, achieving ultra-high endurance capabilities unparalleled in the industry,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. “With EnduroSLC-enabled SSDs, it is now possible to meet the most challenging data retention requirements for applications with write-intensive workloads.”

Availability

Greenliant is sampling 50K, 100K and 250K endurance eMMC 5.1 NANDrive SSDs to customers on select product engagements. See the GLS85VM eMMC NANDrive portfolio at https://bit.ly/eMMC-SSD . For more information about EnduroSLC products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales .

About NANDrive™ Products

NANDrive manages all NAND flash complexities and allows embedded system designers to quickly integrate mass data storage solutions into their designs without having to make any firmware changes. Because NANDrive complies with PATA, SATA and eMMC interface protocols supported by all standard embedded operating systems, designers no longer face costly, time-consuming host software revalidation cycles. To further ease system integration and simplify inventory management, NANDrive solves the compatibility and obsolescence issues of pairing a NAND controller with new NAND flash devices. As an integrated multi-chip package solution, NANDrive eliminates the need for long qualification cycles when there is a change of NAND flash technology; customers need only qualify NANDrive as a mass storage subsystem. https://NANDrive.com

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

