11/12/2018 15:56:33

High-Quality Optoelectronics and Test & Measurement Equipment for Auction from Foxconn Interconnect Technologies up for Auction on Liquidity Services’ Go-Dove Marketplace

Related content
06 Dec - 
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal ..
04 Dec - 
Jacksonville Port Authority Auctions Two Kalmar Rubber ..
27 Nov - 
Annual “Restock Tuesday” Event Where Retailers Turn to ..

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 1,100 high-quality assets are up for auction as Foxconn Interconnect Technologies completes its facility closure in Brownsville, TX, creating a unique opportunity for small manufacturers to acquire used equipment from a leading technology manufacturer. The assets are being auctioned through Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and its online auction marketplace Go-Dove.com. Bidding for the auction closes on December 13, 2018.

The auction event includes a broad range of assets including, optoelectronic and electronic test and measurement equipment, electronic manufacturing equipment, and laboratory equipment featuring manufacturers such as Agilent, Dage, Keithley, Arroyo, Exfo, JDS, Santec, Benckmark, and others. Specific equipment available includes lightwave multichannel systems, optical spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, optical tunable filters, optical switches, power meters, and much more.

“This sale represents a great opportunity to acquire high-quality optoelectronic and test and measurement manufacturing equipment from a leading technology manufacturer as they realign their facility footprint,” said Nick Taylor, senior vice president of international sales for Liquidity Services. 

Interested buyers can view auction details, including photos of the assets, at Go-Dove.com. To bid on the event, it is free and easy to register on the marketplace.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and more than 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Davis

Senior Director

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com

LSIWaveLogo_withtagline_2015_01Sml.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:56 LQDT
High-Quality Optoelectronics and Test & Measurement Equipment for Auction from Foxconn Interconnect Technologies up for Auction on Liquidity Services’ Go-Dove Marketplace
06 Dec LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
04 Dec LQDT
Jacksonville Port Authority Auctions Two Kalmar Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes
27 Nov LQDT
Annual “Restock Tuesday” Event Where Retailers Turn to Liquidation.com to Stock Up on Inventory Following Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales
26 Nov LQDT
Ninety-Nine Rare and Upgraded Military-Issue Humvees Up for Auction
19 Nov LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
19 Nov LQDT
Potential Equestrian Farm for Sale on GovDeals.com
16 Nov PLUS
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Liquidity Services, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, ePlus inc, Pluralsight, and Melinta Therapeutics — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Oct LQDT
Vintage Intorex TXA-1200 for Sale on AuctionDeals.com
29 Oct LQDT
Liquidity Services Announces Major Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
4
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
5
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

Related stock quotes

Liquidity Services Inc 6.510 -4.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:05
Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Mike Solis as Partner
17:05
Rudy R. Miller Key Note Speaker at U.S. Navy Change of Command Ceremony
17:04
2018: A Year of Growth and Innovation for Swift Navigation
17:02
DoubleVerify and InMobi Unite to Combat Mobile App Fraud
17:00
As Kubernetes Nears 2 Million Lines of Code, Commit Velocity and API Point to Project Maturity, Innovation Moves to Increasing Satellite Projects
17:00
Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Stockholders Approve Merger with Akebia Therapeutics
17:00
Stem Announces Expansion of Ontario, Canada Operations
16:55
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:54
Hemp, Inc. Announces Farm Bill Could Drive $20 Billion Hemp Industry

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 17:22:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-11 18:22:47 - 2018-12-11 17:22:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY