High-Quality Optoelectronics and Test & Measurement Equipment for Auction from Foxconn Interconnect Technologies up for Auction on Liquidity Services’ Go-Dove Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 1,100 high-quality assets are up for auction as Foxconn Interconnect Technologies completes its facility closure in Brownsville, TX, creating a unique opportunity for small manufacturers to acquire used equipment from a leading technology manufacturer. The assets are being auctioned through Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and its online auction marketplace Go-Dove.com . Bidding for the auction closes on December 13, 2018.

The auction event includes a broad range of assets including, optoelectronic and electronic test and measurement equipment, electronic manufacturing equipment, and laboratory equipment featuring manufacturers such as Agilent, Dage, Keithley, Arroyo, Exfo, JDS, Santec, Benckmark, and others. Specific equipment available includes lightwave multichannel systems, optical spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, optical tunable filters, optical switches, power meters, and much more.

“This sale represents a great opportunity to acquire high-quality optoelectronic and test and measurement manufacturing equipment from a leading technology manufacturer as they realign their facility footprint,” said Nick Taylor, senior vice president of international sales for Liquidity Services.

Interested buyers can view auction details, including photos of the assets, at Go-Dove.com . To bid on the event, it is free and easy to register on the marketplace.

