Holding(s) in Company

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, December 11

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

Europa Oil & Gas  Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Company share buy back

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

NameDavid & Monique Newlands
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10/12/18

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11/12/18

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.57%0.45%5.02%444,691,599
3.54%0.58%4.12%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary20,338,3344.57%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

20,338,3344.57%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

Exercise/

Conversion Period

Physical or cash

settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Long spread betCash2,005,0000.45%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2,005,0000.45%

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiix

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

Place of completion

UK

Date of completion

11/12/18

