Inaugural Cannabis Drinks Expo Tackles Disruptive Impact and Potential of Legalized Cannabis to Global Beverage Industry

First-ever Cannabis Drinks Expo to address “Cannabis is the New Category” as opportunities of game-changing cannabis legislation sweeps beverage industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Legalized cannabis is rapidly becoming a new consumer goods market possessing disruptive powers and new opportunities for all facets of the global beverage industry. Cannabis Drinks Expo, scheduled to debut at the South San Francisco Conference Center on July 25, 2019, will be the first event ever to tackle this issue head-on, making it a must-attend opportunity for traditional and emerging businesses in this rapidly evolving multi-billion-dollar industry.

Cannabis Drinks Expo, hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, is being launched to help the global drinks industry better understand the challenges and potential opportunities surrounding the sale of legalized cannabis. Analysts predict the legal cannabis sector could reach $23 billion by 2021 with annual growth rates expected at over 30 percent. Legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada is now in force while the number of states in the U.S. approving sales of cannabis for recreational or medicinal use continues to grow.

Among the first round of speakers for the 2018 Cannabis Drinks Expo are:

Warren Bobrow, mixologist, author and journalist and the mastermind behind the award-winning cannabis cocktails and the Cocktail Whisperer website

Michael Cooper, Managing Member, MadisonJay Solutions, LLC

Omar Figueroa, founder of the Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, author and cannabis law expert

Rebecca Stamey-White, Partner, Hinman & Carmichael LLP

Alex Howe, co-founder and COO, Rebel Coast Winery

“We’re really excited about the quality of speakers that we’ve already lined up for the Cannabis Drinks Expo. Our goal is to introduce both exhibitors and business conference participants to the tremendous dynamism that is occurring within the cannabis industry,” said Ankita Okate, Chief Communications Officer of Beverage Trade Network. “We’re especially happy to be working with CannabisNewsWire as we leverage their distribution service and benefit from exposure on their syndication network of social media brands and news-oriented websites as we build this inaugural event.”

This unique, trade-only event will specifically address ideas and strategies the beverage industry must consider now to take advantage of this newly created consumer marketplace of legalized cannabis-infused drinks and related verticals. Speakers and attendees at the Cannabis Drinks Expo will explore:

Innovative concepts to stay ahead of competitors as the cannabis drinks market begins to disrupt the traditional beverage industry

Crossover appeal of cannabis with the much larger alcoholic drinks industry

Steps businesses need to take now to comply with new cannabis legislation

New routes to market and innovative distribution channels

How traditional drinks industry suppliers and service providers can adapt to become equally relevant with current cannabis-industry producers

Network opportunities that widen perspectives and open potential business partnerships

Demand for this first-ever Cannabis Drinks Expo is expected to be high with a limited number of exhibition spaces available. Reserve your spot now with early bird pricing at Exhibitor Registration . Anyone curious about the future direction of the aggressively growing cannabis industry should plan to attend the inaugural Cannabis Drinks Expo in San Francisco on July 25, 2019. With a major theme of “growing your business and growing your bottom line,” any business looking for an on-ramp to this burgeoning marketplace will find Cannabis Drinks Expo the perfect platform.

For more information about the show, please email Sid Patel at sid@cannabisdrinksexpo.com or visit www.cannabisdrinksexpo.com

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a producer of competitions, conferences, expos and trade shows for the alcohol beverage trade industry around the world. BTN is the alcohol beverage industry’s leading network and is committed to helping importers and distributors find new suppliers from all over the world. BTN hosts events in London, New York, and San Francisco, including the highly acclaimed International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show ( London and San Francisco ), the London Wine Competition (London) and the USA Trade Tasting show (New York).

Beverage Trade Network Contact:

www.beveragetradenetwork.com

855.481.1112 Office

info@beveragetradenetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact: CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net