11/12/2018 21:21:00

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
10 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAA..
09 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, TSRO, MDR and TX: Levi & ..
07 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
Related debate
14 Nov - 
Falder og falder
08 Nov - 
indlagt ordre på 30,2
08 Nov - 
Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tesaro, Inc. (“Tesaro” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 9, 2019.                                   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tesaro’s liquid assets were not sufficient to fund operations and meet all cash flow requirements, despite completing a public offering of stock in early July, 2016. As a result of this liquidity shortfall, the Company planned another offering of stock just four months later. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesaro, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:21 TSRO
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAAY TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA, TSRO, MDR and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Dec TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO
07 Dec TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AQUA, SONS, RBBN, TSRO, ATUS and BA
06 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX GOOG GOOGL CWH ALGN SYF AQUA TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
06 Dec TSRO
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TSRO and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Dec TSRO
TESARO, Inc. Gives Notice of Anticipated Make-Whole Adjustment Event to Holders of Its Convertible Senior Notes
04 Dec TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, GOOG, AQUA, GSKY, TSRO and EIX

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 74.25 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:07
Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22:07
Neology Successfully Removes Star Systems’ Lawsuit to Federal Court in Texas
22:04
Y-mAbs Announces Appointment of Gérard Ber to its Board of Directors and Planned Departure of Michael Buschle
22:02
Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
22:00
LACMTA selects TransCore to implement best-in-class Integrity Back Office System for ExpressLanes
22:00
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community
21:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21:54
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AQUA, PPDF and CURO
21:51
Associa Real Property Management Ranked Largest Central Ohio Property Management Company – Residential by Columbus Business Journal

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 22:29:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-11 23:29:47 - 2018-12-11 22:29:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY