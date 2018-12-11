11/12/2018 17:50:00

INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
10 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, EIX and BA: Levi & Korsin..
09 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
07 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 7, 2019.                                

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Costco failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. The Company admitted on October 4, 2018, that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Costco, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:50 COST
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, EIX and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
07 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
07 Dec MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC EIX MDR TX MAR CMCM CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
06 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, OZK and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
06 Dec COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports November Sales Results
05 Dec MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, MGI, PPDF and MAR
04 Dec MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST HON IGCC ALGN MGI TX MAR CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
4
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
5
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 224.54 0.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
NeuroMetrix Reports Agreement with GSK Healthcare on 2019 Quell Joint Development Program and Modification to Strategic Collaboration
18:17
CBX Software Receives 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award
18:16
Foresight Research: Planning, Budgeting and ROI of Sponsored Auto Events
18:12
Align Technology Asserts Ten Additional Patents Against 3Shape
18:10
Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
18:07
DH Capital Advises Venture Technologies on Planned Sale to ConvergeOne
18:06
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
18:00
Avista Commissions Largest Solar Array in Washington
17:57
MERGER ALERT – TRCO and NTRI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 19:04:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-11 20:04:45 - 2018-12-11 19:04:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY