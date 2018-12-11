11/12/2018 10:50:26

IT – INET Nordic – Regulatory suspensions related to double volume cap mechanism as of December 12, 2018 (74/18)

MiFID II double volume cap (DVC) imposes a cap on Nordic@Mid trading and in case of liquid Instrument the reporting of certain Manual Trades. The updated list of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Instruments impacted by DVC measures is attached to this IT Notice. Column ‘New/ Updated’ indicates if the share has been added or if there is an update to the DVC status.

Note that DVC measures do not impact orders equal to or greater than LIS threshold sent to Nordic@Mid nor any Manual Trades where trade size is equal to or greater than LIS threshold. This kind of trading continues to be available despite of DVC measures in Instrument.

Details

Measures related to the DVC mechanism are described in INET Nordic Market Model, available on https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html

Support

For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:

Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com 

Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
27
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:55
New Pacific Metals Reports 2018 AGM Results
11:54
DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
11:50
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
11:48
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Achieves Record-breaking Ten Michelin Stars
11:42
Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC
11:35
RACE TO REDUCE JOINT PAINHEATS UP
11:35
Form 8.3 - Shire PLC
11:30
Tetra Bio-Pharma Confirms Agreements With Multiple Suppliers
11:25
Santhera's Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 12:14:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-11 13:14:49 - 2018-12-11 12:14:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY