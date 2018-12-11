11/12/2018 19:06:14

Jerry Halbrook Named CEO of LoyaltyExpress

Woburn, Mass., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LoyaltyExpress, a leading provider of cloud-based marketing automation, CRM, and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, and New Capital Partners, today announced the appointment of Jerry Halbrook to the position of Chief Executive Officer.  Jerry has 35 years of experience in financial services, including 28 years of mortgage banking industry leadership, and the past 10 years focused on innovative technology and strategic platforms. 

 “We are thrilled and inspired to have Jerry leading our company’s strategic initiatives and growth,” said Larry Huff, Executive Chairman of LoyaltyExpress. “His proven track record in mortgage-banking technology coupled with his remarkable success while leading Black Knight’s Origination Technology Division are exceptional achievements. It is a pivotal and exciting time at LoyaltyExpress, with recent acquisitions of SoftVu and LendingManager positioning the company to lead the CRM, point-of-sale, and marketing automation space for banks and independent mortgage companies.  Jerry’s unparalleled levels of expertise and industry relationships will greatly benefit our clients and stakeholders.”

Jerry takes the helm as CEO of the newly combined companies:  LoyaltyExpress, SoftVu and LendingManager.  Jeff Doyle and Mary Beth Doyle of LoyaltyExpress, Tim Donnelly of SoftVu, and Wayne Steagall of LendingManager will all be part of Jerry’s leadership team.  The combined experience, expertise, and commitment among these talented executives is extensive and will allow for substantial innovations and advancements.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to lead this talented group of mortgage industry experts and expand the products and markets impacted by LoyaltyExpress,” said Jerry Halbrook.  “The combination of LoyaltyExpress, SoftVu, and LendingManager creates a unique combination of product capabilities coupled with market-leading content management and creative services.  Our mission is to be the premier compliant provider of both platform capabilities and marketing content focused on our clients’ programs surrounding customer acquisition, retention, and engagement across the residential real estate and lending industry sectors.”

About LoyaltyExpress

LoyaltyExpress simplifies CRM and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including one of the top three retail lenders in the nation. LoyaltyExpress eliminates the need to share sensitive customer data with multiple vendors and has a team of world-class marketing and branding experts with extensive experience in the mortgage industry.  Its flagship solution, CustomerManager, is an enterprise-wide, Software-as-a-Service platform that combines lead management, email, and direct mail campaigns with a 360-degree view of each loan officer's customers, partners, and prospects. The MarketingCentral service delivers a web-based, sales collateral store powered by custom content creation and integrated print fulfillment. LoyaltyExpress acquired Lending Manager in 2017 and SoftVu in 2018. LendingManager delivers world-class, flexible point-of-sale solutions. SoftVu is an industry leader in the deployment of marketing automation to assist clients with lead conversion.  SoftVu’s technology platform, campaign strategies, and email and text deliverability and reporting allow for steady streams of analytics required to maximize customer capture rates.  For more information, please visit https://www.loyaltyexpress.com/.

 About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP makes investments in niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP seeks to create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

 

 

 

 

Valissa Smith

LoyaltyExpress

913-522-1700

valissa@loyaltyexpress.com

