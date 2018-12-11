Larson Electronics Releases 480V to 120/240V Portable 50KVA Power Distribution Substation with NEMA 4X Rating

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a portable power distribution substation that allows operators to power 240V and 120V equipment from a single system using converted 480V. This unit is stainless steel and NEMA 4X rated and is used to tap safely into and distribute power from generators and direct grid power.

The MGS-CMLK-480.3P-50KVA-120.240V.1P-MOD1 durable portable power distribution substation comes with a set of 690-amp, 600V-rated E1017 male panel cam-locks and one 400-amp, 600V-rated E1016 male panel cam-lock transferring 480V three-phase power to a 400-amp, three-phase primary/main circuit breaker. This main panel has 12, 30-amp, 3-pole, 480V breakers that protect another 12, 30-amp, 480V L16-30R N4X receptacles.

This unit’s secondary panel features a NEMA 4X stainless-steel 200-amp, 120/240V single-phase main circuit breaker. This panel features eight, 30-amp, 2-pole, 250V breakers that protect eight, 30-amp, 125/250V L14-30R N4X receptacles as well as two, 20-amp, 1-pole 125V GFCI breakers that protect two, 20-amp, 125V 5-20R N4X receptacles.

The transformer and load assembly are mounted on a 3/16” thick carbon steel mounting platform with a load center/distribution assembly mounted on 2” x 2” x 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. The transformer is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug provided. This durable power distribution substation is suitable for indoor or outdoor use and applications including construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, and shipyard operations to name a few.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

