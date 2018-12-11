11/12/2018 17:57:50

MERGER ALERT – TRCO and NTRI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Merger Announcement: December 3, 2018

Transaction Details: Tribune will be purchased by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NXST) for $46.50 per share.

To learn more about the TRCO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tribune-media-company.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI)

Merger Announcement: December 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Nutrisystem will be purchased by Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY). Under the terms of the transaction, Nutrisystem shareholders will receive $38.75 per share in cash and 0.2141 Tivity Health, Inc. shares for each share of Nutrisystem stock they own. Based on the volume-weighted average price of Tivity Health’s stock for the ten days ended December 3, 2018, the consideration represents approximately $47 per share.

To learn more about the NTRI investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/nutrisystem-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

