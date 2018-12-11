11/12/2018 10:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
10 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Dec - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,249.00p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,283.39p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 0.0%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 December 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:04 E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
30 Nov E:ASL
Total Voting Rights
30 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
29 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018

Related stock quotes

Aberforth Smaller Compan.. 1,138.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:55
New Pacific Metals Reports 2018 AGM Results
11:54
DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
11:50
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
11:48
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Achieves Record-breaking Ten Michelin Stars
11:42
Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC
11:35
RACE TO REDUCE JOINT PAINHEATS UP
11:35
Form 8.3 - Shire PLC
11:30
Tetra Bio-Pharma Confirms Agreements With Multiple Suppliers
11:25
Santhera's Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 12:14:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-11 13:14:37 - 2018-12-11 12:14:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY