It is announced that at the close of business on 10 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 10 December 2018 91.57p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 89.65p per ordinary share

11 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45