New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Goldman Sachs AG

Goldman Sachs AG based in Frankfurt has been admitted as a cash member

of Nasdaq Helsinki from 17 December 2018. From this date, Goldman Sachs AG

is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB.

Clearing Member Identities for Goldman Sachs AG will be as follows:

Member: Goldman Sachs AG

INET memberID: GSAG

Clearing and settlement ID: BICs to be used:

ESSEFIHXXX [Party 1]

GOLDDEFAXXX [Party 2]

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 17 of December, 2018

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact

Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196

or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Helsinki

Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth

Managing Director Head of European Sales