New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Goldman Sachs AG

Goldman Sachs AG based in Frankfurt has been admitted as a cash member
of Nasdaq Helsinki from 17 December 2018. From this date, Goldman Sachs AG
is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB.
Clearing Member Identities for Goldman Sachs AG will be as follows:
Member: Goldman Sachs AG
INET memberID: GSAG
Clearing and settlement ID: BICs to be used:
ESSEFIHXXX [Party 1]
GOLDDEFAXXX [Party 2]
Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 17 of December, 2018
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196
or +44 (0)20 3753 2195
Nasdaq Helsinki
Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth
Managing Director Head of European Sales