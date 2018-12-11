11/12/2018 12:45:00

New Research Coverage Highlights Facebook, Korn/Ferry International, NuVasive, Sonic Automotive, B Communications, and Marin Software — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY), NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), B Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:BCOM), and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY), NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), B Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:BCOM), and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

FACEBOOK, INC. (FB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Facebook's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Facebook reported revenue of $13,727.00MM vs $10,328.00MM (up 32.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.78 vs $1.62 (up 9.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Facebook reported revenue of $40,653.00MM vs $27,638.00MM (up 47.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.49 vs $3.56 (up 54.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.35 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL (KFY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Korn/Ferry International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Korn/Ferry International reported revenue of $478.36MM vs $414.92MM (up 15.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs $0.52. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Korn/Ferry International reported revenue of $1,819.52MM vs $1,621.67MM (up 12.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.39 vs $1.48 (up 61.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.64 and is expected to report on June 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NUVASIVE, INC. (NUVA) REPORT OVERVIEW

NuVasive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NuVasive reported revenue of $271.30MM vs $247.05MM (up 9.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.66 (down 53.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NuVasive reported revenue of $1,029.52MM vs $962.07MM (up 7.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.63 vs $0.74 (up 120.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.47 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (SAH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sonic Automotive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sonic Automotive reported revenue of $2,470.85MM vs $2,505.70MM (down 1.39%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.45 (down 22.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sonic Automotive reported revenue of $9,867.21MM vs $9,731.78MM (up 1.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.11 vs $2.04 (up 3.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.01 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

B COMMUNICATIONS LTD. (BCOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

B Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, B Communications reported revenue of $2,823.00MM vs $2,623.00MM (up 7.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs -$2.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

MARIN SOFTWARE INCORPORATED (MRIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Marin Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Marin Software reported revenue of $13.15MM vs $18.22MM (down 27.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.71 vs -$1.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Marin Software reported revenue of $74.99MM vs $99.88MM (down 24.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.59 vs -$3.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

