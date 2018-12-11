11/12/2018 16:00:37

Outsell and Automotive News Co-host Webinar on Success Through Innovation: Tips to Advance Customer Engagement for Auto Dealers

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the only AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that it will co-host a live webinar with Automotive News on December 13, 2018 about how successful acquisition and retention through a ‘customer first’ and consultative approach can benefit dealers. Titled, “Success Through Innovation: Tips for Your Dealership,” the webinar features speakers James Kurtenbach, Marketing Director at Schomp Automotive Group, Jill Howard, Director of Client Services at A2Z Sync, and Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell.

In today’s market, consumers expect individualized outreach and care out of every retail experience. With the right mix of technology and marketing automation, dealers can provide that to their consumers at every stage in the buyer lifecycle, from conquesting to purchase, to the next sale.

Attendees will learn during this webinar how to create seamless customer engagement that boosts advocacy as well as how to:

  • Build a ‘customer first’ and consultative approach to marketing

  • Implement new technology and tools to automate outreach

  • Integrate tools already in place to make day-to-day processes easier

  • Improve both acquisition and retention to increase the bottom line

Who: 

James Kurtenbach, Marketing Director at Schomp Automotive Group, Jill Howard, Director of Client Services at A2Z Sync, Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell and David Versical, Chief of Editorial Operations at Automotive News (moderator).

What: 

“Success Through Innovation: Tips for Your Dealership”

Where: 

Online

When: 

December 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET

Register for this event at: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=A2CED7B8-8CC4-4940-B295-953A95C3E990&LangLocaleID=1033&AffiliateData=%5boutsell%5d

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform that empowers automotive dealerships and OEMs to create lasting customer relationships driving incremental sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over fifteen hundred dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit www.Outsell.com or follow us at @Outsell.

Media Contact

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

gina@big-swing.com

+1.617.640.9278

FlatOutsellLogo.png

