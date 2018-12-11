11/12/2018 01:45:45

Pascal Biosciences Announces Year-End Investor Update Webcast

Advancement of Cannabinoid Cancer Programs and Corporate Review

to be Presented

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, announced today it will host a year-end investor update webcast on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PST.

Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal Biosciences, will describe recent advances in the Company’s cannabinoid-based therapeutics for cancer and will also provide a review of key achievements for the Company in 2018.

The live webcast will take place on Thursday, December 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PST. The webcast can be accessed from the news page of the Pascal Biosciences website at: https://www.pascalbiosciences.com/news/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. Investors can direct questions to invest@pascalbiosciences.com.

Highlights of notable 2018 milestones at Pascal to be discussed during the webcast include:

  • Exclusive licensing of ST-403, a cannabinoid-based product for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases. Pascal has a development plan to begin human clinical studies of ST-403 in 2019.

     

  • Identification of potential therapeutics in cannabis that stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells. Both natural and synthetic cannabinoids have been extensively studied in multiple immune assays.

     

  • Addition of renowned cannabis researcher Dr. Nephi Stella as scientific consultant to Pascal. Dr. Stella is founder and co-director of the University of Washington Center for Cannabis Research, and has worked on cannabinoids for over 20 years.  

     

  • Receipt of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Schedule I License for cannabinoid development. This licensing allows Pascal to conduct research and development on cannabinoids.

  • Expansion of leadership team to support program development.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc. 

Pascal Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. The company’s leading cannabinoid portfolio comprises a small molecule therapeutic, ST-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and an immuno-stimulatory molecule. In addition, Pascal Biosciences is developing a B-cell targeted antibody for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and an antibody for calcium channels expressed by the immune system. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

Investors:

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-221-3443

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Tel: 206-769-9219

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release”

 

