Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of the ISO 13485:2016 Certification of its State of the Art MosaiQ™ Microarray Manufacturing Facility

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today reported receipt of the formal ISO 13485:2016 certification for its state of the art MosaiQ™ multiplexing microarray manufacturing facility following the successful conclusion of the related European regulatory audit in September of this year.

This manufacturing system approval is a critical step in the ongoing commercialization plans for the MosaiQ™ microarray technology which is designed to transform transfusion diagnostics and beyond. Following the recent CE marking of the MosaiQ™ instrument, this ISO certification represents the second of three critical approvals required for entry into the European transfusion diagnostics market. Following successful field trials earlier this year the Company also filed a CE mark submission for its initial Immunohematology (IH) microarray in September of 2018.

Franz Walt, Quotient’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “As a result of this important milestone, all future microarray development can now benefit both from the instrument CE mark and from the medical device specific ISO 13485:2016 certification of our high-volume microarray manufacturing facility.”

About Quotient Limited

Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care through the provision of innovative tests within established markets. With an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening, Quotient is developing its proprietary MosaiQ™ technology platform to offer a breadth of tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms. The Company’s operations are based in Edinburgh, Scotland; Eysins, Switzerland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

