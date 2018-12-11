11/12/2018 07:51:28

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)observationsnoteras / Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) receives observation status (182/18)

Idag den 11 december 2018 offentliggjorde Aplite Holdings AB, ett pressmeddelande med information om ett kontant budpliktserbjudande till aktieägarna i Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.

Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (RADH, ISIN-kod SE0001857533, orderboks-ID 37352) ska observationsnoteras.

Today on December 11, 2018, Aplite Holdings AB, published a press release with information about a mandatory cash tender offer to the shareholders in Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (RADH, ISIN-kod SE0001857533, order book ID 37352), will be given observation status.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
25
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
2
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
5
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:28
Net Asset Value(s)
08:28
Net Asset Value(s)
08:25
Net Asset Value(s)
08:25
Net Asset Value(s)
08:24
Net Asset Value(s)
08:24
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 08:49:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-11 09:49:36 - 2018-12-11 08:49:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY