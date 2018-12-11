Report: Developing Opportunities within Eaton Vance, IDT, Hemispherx BioPharma, Edgewell Personal Care, Rockwell Medical, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV), IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), and Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

EV DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EV IDT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IDT HEB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HEB EPC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EPC RMTI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMTI AVDL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AVDL

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV), IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), and Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

EATON VANCE CORPORATION (EV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eaton Vance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Eaton Vance reported revenue of $435.97MM vs $405.67MM (up 7.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.73 (up 27.40%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Eaton Vance reported revenue of $1,702.25MM vs $1,529.01MM (up 11.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.33 vs $2.54 (up 31.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.01 and is expected to report on November 26th, 2019.

To read the full Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EV

-----------------------------------------

IDT CORPORATION (IDT) REPORT OVERVIEW

IDT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, IDT reported revenue of $392.65MM vs $394.99MM (down 0.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs -$0.45. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, IDT reported revenue of $1,547.50MM vs $1,501.73MM (up 3.05%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.35 (down 51.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019.

To read the full IDT Corporation (IDT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IDT

-----------------------------------------

HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC. (HEB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hemispherx BioPharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.04MM vs $0.09MM (down 57.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.44MM vs $0.09MM (up 375.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (HEB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HEB

-----------------------------------------

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY (EPC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Edgewell Personal Care's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Edgewell Personal Care reported revenue of $537.40MM vs $564.90MM (down 4.87%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs -$2.58. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Edgewell Personal Care reported revenue of $2,234.40MM vs $2,298.40MM (down 2.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.90 vs $0.10 (up 1,800.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.55 and is expected to report on November 12th, 2019.

To read the full Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EPC

-----------------------------------------

ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. (RMTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rockwell Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Rockwell Medical reported revenue of $16.67MM vs $14.63MM (up 13.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rockwell Medical reported revenue of $57.30MM vs $53.28MM (up 7.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs -$0.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18.

To read the full Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMTI

-----------------------------------------

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC. (AVDL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $19.83MM vs $39.68MM (down 50.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs $0.54. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $173.25MM vs $150.25MM (up 15.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.69 vs -$1.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.05 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AVDL

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.