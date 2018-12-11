Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind GTT Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Arsanis, BioTelemetry, Dolby Laboratories, and Northern Dynasty Minerals — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO), Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS), BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), and Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GTT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTT MPO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MPO ASNS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASNS BEAT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BEAT DLB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DLB NAK DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAK

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), Midstates Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPO), Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS), BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), and Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (GTT) REPORT OVERVIEW

GTT Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, GTT Communications reported revenue of $448.60MM vs $202.60MM (up 121.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs -$0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, GTT Communications reported revenue of $827.90MM vs $527.30MM (up 57.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.71 vs $0.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.25 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GTT

-----------------------------------------

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO. (MPO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Midstates Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $47.77MM vs $49.72MM (down 3.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.14 (up 214.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Midstates Petroleum reported revenue of $228.75MM vs $241.75MM (down 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.39 vs $52.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Midstates Petroleum Co. (MPO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MPO

-----------------------------------------

ARSANIS, INC. (ASNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arsanis' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.55 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

To read the full Arsanis, Inc. (ASNS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASNS

-----------------------------------------

BIOTELEMETRY, INC. (BEAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

BioTelemetry's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BioTelemetry reported revenue of $100.01MM vs $81.02MM (up 23.44%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BioTelemetry reported revenue of $286.78MM vs $208.33MM (up 37.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs $1.91. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.78 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BEAT

-----------------------------------------

DOLBY LABORATORIES (DLB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dolby Laboratories' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dolby Laboratories reported revenue of $265.33MM vs $242.05MM (up 9.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.20 (up 150.00%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dolby Laboratories reported revenue of $1,171.92MM vs $1,081.45MM (up 8.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $1.98 (down 40.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

To read the full Dolby Laboratories (DLB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DLB

-----------------------------------------

NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS, LTD. (NAK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Northern Dynasty Minerals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.12 and is expected to report on April 4th, 2019.

To read the full Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NAK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAK

-----------------------------------------

