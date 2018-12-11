11/12/2018 16:11:00

Shuttle Computer Group’s One-Liter DH370 Offers Six Cores, 4K Content on Three Displays

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its new XPC rugged, slim computer, the DH370 high-performance, multi-display digital signage solution. With the latest Intel Coffee Lake processors up to six cores, the DH370 streams dynamic 4K content on three independent displays, ideal for FIDS (Flight Information Display System), retail, fast food, wayfinding, and more.

With a selection of the 8th Gen Intel® Core i, Pentium and Celeron processors, the DH370 integrates Intel UHD graphics and allows for a maximum of true 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution for a stunning viewing experience. Featuring one HDMI 2.0a and two DisplayPort outputs, the DH370 enables HDR playback and delivers a powerful 4K signage solution that creates more possibilities by supporting three displays.

“Our new DH370 slim computers make it easy to install advanced digital signage applications,” said Robert Garcia, channel manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “Even though it’s small, it packs a powerhouse of performance.”

The DH370 boasts four USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports that provide connection speeds up to 10 Gbps, fast enough for most general-purpose external peripheral needs. Two serial ports, an RS232 and a selectable RS232/422/485 offer convenience; they connect to a variety of current and legacy devices used in commercial applications. By combining dual Gigabit LAN interfaces, users can utilize link aggregation technology for improved network reliability.

Despite its petite dimensions, the DH370 supports a 2.5-inch hard drive as well as dual M.2 expansion cards and a total of 32GB of DDR4 (SO-DIMM) memory for flexible expansion options. Users get faster storage performance and expansion capacity for SSD and Wi-Fi modules.

The DH370 is designed with Shuttle’s exclusive heat-pipe cooling module with smart fan, which allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in greater stability for reliable, long-term, 24/7 operation.

Shuttle’s new DH370 is available now and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. 

For more information, visit https://us.shuttle.com. or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

