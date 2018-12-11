11/12/2018 07:16:26

Sodexo strengthens UK education business with Alliance in Partnership acquisition

Related content
06 Dec - 
Sodexo ranked #2 for gender balance within its governin..
29 Nov - 
Sodexo recognized for the feminization of its Board of ..
08 Nov - 
Sodexo Ventures Announces New Investment in AEYE-GO

Paris / London, December 11, 2018 -

Sodexo,

world leader in Quality of Life Services,

announces the acquisition of the Alliance in Partnership (AiP) group of companies, a specialist education caterer in the UK which includes The Contract Dining Company and Class Catering Services.   

Established in 1998, AiP has grown considerably over the last few years through organic growth and acquisitions. The company has stayed true to its ethos of supplying high quality, locally sourced and seasonal meals at competitive prices, a focus shared by Sodexo.

Food and the dining experience at school is incredibly important with lunch times providing an important break in a busy day for students. By joining forces, Sodexo and AiP will combine their resources and expertise to deliver innovative food concepts which help improve health and learning outcomes for students across the UK.

AiP will continue to operate independently with managing director Paul Rogers continuing to lead the business and its 1,500 employees from its Birmingham head office.

Andrew Wilkinson, CEO schools and universities, Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

"We are delighted to welcome the talented and dynamic AiP team to Sodexo. The AiP impressive client base of 418 schools will strongly complement our existing private sector schools business. The education sector presents a huge growth area for us and we have been

looking to expand our presence in it for some time. Whilst we have been growing our own business organically, acquiring a company already well-established in the public sector enables us to develop our scale, infrastructure and visibility."

Paul Rogers, managing director for AiP said:

"

We are thrilled to be joining Sodexo. We share a similar ethos and we have a common heritage which is to serve healthy, nutritious food in a fun and welcoming environment. By joining forces with Sodexo, we believe that we can take our business to the next level and give the company and our people significant opportunities to grow.

"

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organisational performance.  Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimise their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centres and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)

20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues

460,000 employees

19thlargest private employer worldwide

72 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 7, 2018)

Sodexo UK and Ireland 

Sodexo employs around 34,000 people, and delivers services that improve the quality of life to clients at some 1,850 locations in the corporate, energy & resources, healthcare, education, leisure, justice and defence sectors. Services range from catering, cleaning, reception to asset management, security, laboratory and grounds maintenance services, enabling clients to focus on their core business.

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in the UK provides benefit and reward services such as SayShopping vouchers; public benefits; and employee benefits such as childcare vouchers and engagement surveys.

 

 

Contacts

Media

Analysts and Investors

Laura SCHALK

Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69

laura.schalk@sodexo.com

Virginia JEANSON

Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:16 E:SW
Sodexo strengthens UK education business with Alliance in Partnership acquisition
06 Dec E:SW
Sodexo ranked #2 for gender balance within its governing bodies among top French publicly-listed companies
29 Nov E:SW
Sodexo recognized for the feminization of its Board of Directors by European Women on Board and Ethics & Boards
08 Nov E:SW
Sodexo Ventures Announces New Investment in AEYE-GO
08 Nov E:SW
Sodexo: Fiscal 2018 annual results in line with revised guidance
31 Oct E:SW
Sodexo acquires leading Swiss caterer Novae Restauration
15 Oct E:SW
Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Education Space
15 Oct E:SW
Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Education Space
03 Oct E:SW
SODEXO:MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
25 Sep E:SW
Sodexo and Microsoft announce Global Partnership to improve facility management intelligence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in RESTORE-1, a Phase 2 Trial of VY-AADC Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
2
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Hosts Medifocus, Inc.’s CEO to Discuss Their Minimally Invasive Breakthrough Treatments for Prostate and Breast Cancers
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
5
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit

Related stock quotes

Sodexo 89.18 0.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:29
Net Asset Value(s)
08:28
Net Asset Value(s)
08:28
Net Asset Value(s)
08:25
Net Asset Value(s)
08:25
Net Asset Value(s)
08:24
Net Asset Value(s)
08:24
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 08:49:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-11 09:49:35 - 2018-12-11 08:49:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY