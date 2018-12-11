Sodexo strengthens UK education business with Alliance in Partnership acquisition

Related content

Paris / London, December 11, 2018 -

Sodexo,

world leader in Quality of Life Services,

announces the acquisition of the Alliance in Partnership (AiP) group of companies, a specialist education caterer in the UK which includes The Contract Dining Company and Class Catering Services.

Established in 1998, AiP has grown considerably over the last few years through organic growth and acquisitions. The company has stayed true to its ethos of supplying high quality, locally sourced and seasonal meals at competitive prices, a focus shared by Sodexo.

Food and the dining experience at school is incredibly important with lunch times providing an important break in a busy day for students. By joining forces, Sodexo and AiP will combine their resources and expertise to deliver innovative food concepts which help improve health and learning outcomes for students across the UK.

AiP will continue to operate independently with managing director Paul Rogers continuing to lead the business and its 1,500 employees from its Birmingham head office.

Andrew Wilkinson, CEO schools and universities, Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

"We are delighted to welcome the talented and dynamic AiP team to Sodexo. The AiP impressive client base of 418 schools will strongly complement our existing private sector schools business. The education sector presents a huge growth area for us and we have been

looking to expand our presence in it for some time. Whilst we have been growing our own business organically, acquiring a company already well-established in the public sector enables us to develop our scale, infrastructure and visibility."

Paul Rogers, managing director for AiP said:

"

We are thrilled to be joining Sodexo. We share a similar ethos and we have a common heritage which is to serve healthy, nutritious food in a fun and welcoming environment. By joining forces with Sodexo, we believe that we can take our business to the next level and give the company and our people significant opportunities to grow.

"

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organisational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimise their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centres and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018) 20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues 460,000 employees 19thlargest private employer worldwide 72 countries 100 million consumers served daily 13 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 7, 2018)

Sodexo UK and Ireland

Sodexo employs around 34,000 people, and delivers services that improve the quality of life to clients at some 1,850 locations in the corporate, energy & resources, healthcare, education, leisure, justice and defence sectors. Services range from catering, cleaning, reception to asset management, security, laboratory and grounds maintenance services, enabling clients to focus on their core business.

Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services in the UK provides benefit and reward services such as SayShopping vouchers; public benefits; and employee benefits such as childcare vouchers and engagement surveys.

