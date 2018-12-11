11/12/2018 12:45:00

T1D Exchange Names New Board Members

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes, today announced the addition of four new members of its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by T1D Exchange Board Chair Keith Ryan.

Joining the Board for three-year terms are:

David Walton, MBA

Mr. Walton is the Founder and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Chronicare, a digital health company utilizing connected monitoring solutions to improve medication adherence and outcomes in people with diabetes and other chronic diseases. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and an MBA in Healthcare Management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He has spent 25 years in the healthcare industry, with significant commercial leadership roles at companies in the insulin pump, BGM (blood glucose monitor), CGM (continuous glucose monitor) and data management arenas. He has lived with type 1 diabetes for 23 years.

Gina Agiostratidou, PhD, MSc, MBA

Dr. Agiostratidou is the Program Director for the Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Program, which aims to advance research, treatments, technologies and services that improve the life of people with type 1 diabetes. She earned a PhD in Molecular Biology from the Medical School, National and Capodistrian University of Athens, Greece, and an MSc degree in Advanced Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the University of London, UK. She also holds an MBA from New York University, Stern Business School. She has a passion for promoting innovative scientific findings and bringing cutting-edge technologies to market through business development. She brings to the Board deep scientific experience and a track record of developing programs with scientific leaders in corporate, government and non-profit sectors.

Jack Collins, MBA

Mr. Collins is a seasoned financial executive and Senior Vice President of Finance for P&B Intermodal Services in Hoboken, NJ. He holds a BSBA from Suffolk University and an MBA in Finance from Babson College. He has more than 35 years of experience as a financial consultant and has lived with type 1 diabetes for nearly 50 years.

Cristina Csimma, PharmD, MHP

Dr. Csimma is a biopharmaceutical executive, strategic advisor and former CEO with financing and global drug development expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, venture capital and academia. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Neuralstem and is a member of several advisory committees, including the National Institutes of Health and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She has previously served on several boards of directors and held executive leadership roles in several private and public biopharmaceutical companies.

“These new members bring to the Board the kind of deep personal and professional experience in type 1 diabetes, financial and scientific management, and therapeutic development that is critical to T1D Exchange fulfilling its mission of accelerating therapies and improving care for people with type 1 diabetes,” said Board Chair Keith Ryan. “We are fortunate to be able to bring their dedication and expertise to our already robust team.”

T1D Exchange recently launched a new website featuring cutting-edge connectivity to better serve the type 1 diabetes community. T1D Exchange also recently announced a groundbreaking study with Tidepool to correlate continuous glucose monitoring data (CGM) with patient-reported experience to better understand the impact of mild to moderate fluctuations in blood glucose on the health status and quality of life of people with type 1 diabetes.

“I could not be more excited by the expertise these new members bring to our Board of Directors,” said endocrinologist and T1D Exchange CEO Dara Schuster, MD. “The addition of their guidance to the talent and commitment of our current Board members will help drive our success as we embark on new initiatives to improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes.”

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange

is a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the “real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people’s lives.

The T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all stages of research and development, expediting the development of therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.

Contacts

For more information, please contact John Gillespie, 314-708-9090 jgillespie@t1dexchange.org or Trisha Gura, PhD., Director, Marketing and Communications, 781-856-4700 tgura@t1dexchange.org.

T1D_stacked_color.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
28
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
4
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
5
First Car Using Nidec’s E-Axle Traction Motor System Unveiled

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:40
Big Banks Approved Small Business Loans at Pre-Recession Rates, Small Banks Granted More Than Half of Their Funding Requests in November, According to Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™
13:37
Issue of Equity
13:36
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Ismene With Koch
13:32
Observationsnotering för BlackPearl Resources Inc. uppdateras / The observation status for BlackPearl Resources Inc. is updated (183/18)
13:31
RGS Energy’s POWERHOUSE™ Partner Risen Ranked Among Top Three Solar PV Module Manufacturers
13:30
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Kotler to the Company’s Board of Directors
13:30
Sapience Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019
13:29
Victoria Properties A/S - Observation status removed
13:27
Aptinyx to Present Preclinical Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-2925 at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology’s Annual Meeting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 13:57:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-11 14:57:16 - 2018-12-11 13:57:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY