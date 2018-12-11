T1D Exchange Names New Board Members

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes, today announced the addition of four new members of its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by T1D Exchange Board Chair Keith Ryan.

Joining the Board for three-year terms are:

David Walton, MBA Mr. Walton is the Founder and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Chronicare, a digital health company utilizing connected monitoring solutions to improve medication adherence and outcomes in people with diabetes and other chronic diseases. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and an MBA in Healthcare Management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He has spent 25 years in the healthcare industry, with significant commercial leadership roles at companies in the insulin pump, BGM (blood glucose monitor), CGM (continuous glucose monitor) and data management arenas. He has lived with type 1 diabetes for 23 years. Gina Agiostratidou, PhD, MSc, MBA Dr. Agiostratidou is the Program Director for the Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Program, which aims to advance research, treatments, technologies and services that improve the life of people with type 1 diabetes. She earned a PhD in Molecular Biology from the Medical School, National and Capodistrian University of Athens, Greece, and an MSc degree in Advanced Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the University of London, UK. She also holds an MBA from New York University, Stern Business School. She has a passion for promoting innovative scientific findings and bringing cutting-edge technologies to market through business development. She brings to the Board deep scientific experience and a track record of developing programs with scientific leaders in corporate, government and non-profit sectors. Jack Collins, MBA Mr. Collins is a seasoned financial executive and Senior Vice President of Finance for P&B Intermodal Services in Hoboken, NJ. He holds a BSBA from Suffolk University and an MBA in Finance from Babson College. He has more than 35 years of experience as a financial consultant and has lived with type 1 diabetes for nearly 50 years. Cristina Csimma, PharmD, MHP Dr. Csimma is a biopharmaceutical executive, strategic advisor and former CEO with financing and global drug development expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, venture capital and academia. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Neuralstem and is a member of several advisory committees, including the National Institutes of Health and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She has previously served on several boards of directors and held executive leadership roles in several private and public biopharmaceutical companies.

“These new members bring to the Board the kind of deep personal and professional experience in type 1 diabetes, financial and scientific management, and therapeutic development that is critical to T1D Exchange fulfilling its mission of accelerating therapies and improving care for people with type 1 diabetes,” said Board Chair Keith Ryan. “We are fortunate to be able to bring their dedication and expertise to our already robust team.”

T1D Exchange recently launched a new website featuring cutting-edge connectivity to better serve the type 1 diabetes community. T1D Exchange also recently announced a groundbreaking study with Tidepool to correlate continuous glucose monitoring data (CGM) with patient-reported experience to better understand the impact of mild to moderate fluctuations in blood glucose on the health status and quality of life of people with type 1 diabetes.

“I could not be more excited by the expertise these new members bring to our Board of Directors,” said endocrinologist and T1D Exchange CEO Dara Schuster, MD. “The addition of their guidance to the talent and commitment of our current Board members will help drive our success as we embark on new initiatives to improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes.”

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit, research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation through its biobank and patient data. At the same time, the organization understands that evidence gathered in the “real world” can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact in people’s lives.

The T1D Exchange model uses cutting-edge tools, research methods, and a robust IT platform to gather evidence from the real-world and clinical experiences of people living with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to connect biological samples, medical data, and patient insights to all stages of research and development, expediting the development of therapies and better care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.

