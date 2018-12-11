11/12/2018 21:18:12

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Change to Managed Distribution Policy Update to Quarterly Distribution

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, today announced a change to its managed distribution policy (the “Distribution Policy”). Under the revised Distribution Policy, the Fund will pay distributions at an annual rate of 4% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) at October 31, payable in quarterly installments.  The Distribution Policy seeks to provide investors with a stable quarterly distribution out of current income, supplemented by realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital.

The Fund today announced that it will pay on December 28, 2018, a distribution of US $0.1107 per share to all shareholders of record as of December 21, 2018.

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Fund, the amount and character of distributable income for each fiscal year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund’s fiscal year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and related Rules, the Fund may be required to indicate to shareholders the source of certain distributions to shareholders.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the sources of the distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the 1940 Act and the Rules adopted thereunder. The table has been computed based on generally accepting accounting principles.  The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on December 28, 2018 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/1/2018 – 12/11/2018), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains; and return of capital.  The estimated composition of the distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because the estimated composition may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities.

 Estimated Amounts of

Current Quarterly

Distribution per share

($)

Estimated

Amounts of

Current Quarterly

Distribution per

share (%)

Estimated Amounts

of Fiscal Year to

Date Cumulative

Distributions per

share ($)

Estimated Amounts

of Fiscal Year to

Date Cumulative

Distributions per

share (%)

Net Investment Income - -
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains* - -
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains$0.1107100%$0.1107100%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source - -
Total (per common share)$0.1107100%$0.1107100%

* including currency gains.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy, which is to provide investors with a stable quarterly distribution.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.

The

final determination of the source of all distributions in 2018 will be made after year-end. The

actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.  The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides information regarding the Fund’s total return performance based on net asset value (NAV) over various time periods compared to the Fund’s annualized and cumulative distribution rates.

Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5 Year Period Ending 11/30/1812.84%
Current Fiscal Period’s Annualized Distribution Rate on NAV24%

Fiscal Year to Date (11/1/2018 to 11/30/2018)

Cumulative Total Return on NAV1-5.33%
Cumulative Distribution Rate on NAV2N/A*

1 Return data is net of all fund expenses and fees and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions reinvested at prices obtained under the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan. 

2 Based on the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2018

*The Fund’s fiscal period is 11/1/2018 to 11/30/2018 and there were no distributions in this period.

While NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund’s investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder’s investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder’s investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund’s market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund’s shares in the open market.

Pursuant to an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2014, the Fund may distribute any long-term capital gains more frequently than the limits provided in Section 19(b) under the 1940 Act and Rule 19b-1 thereunder.  Therefore, distributions paid by the Fund during the year may include net income, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains and/or a return of capital.  Net income dividends and short-term capital gain dividends, while generally taxable at ordinary income rates, may be eligible, to the extent of qualified dividend income earned by the Fund, to be taxed at a lower long-term capital gains rate.  If the total distributions made in any calendar year exceed investment company taxable income and net capital gain, such excess distributed amount would be treated as ordinary income to the extent of the Fund’s current and accumulated earnings and profits.  Distributions in excess of the earnings and profits would first be a tax-free return of capital to the extent of the adjusted tax basis in the shares.  After such adjusted tax basis is reduced to zero, the distribution would constitute capital gain (assuming the shares are held as capital assets). 

The payment of distributions in accordance with the Distribution Policy may result in a decrease in the Fund’s net assets. A decrease in the Fund’s net assets may cause an increase in the Fund’s annual operating expenses and a decrease in the Fund’s market price per share to the extent the market price correlates closely to the Fund’s net asset value per share.  The Distribution Policy may also negatively affect the Fund’s investment activities to the extent that the Fund is required to hold larger cash positions than it typically would hold or to the extent that the Fund must liquidate securities that it would not have sold or hold securities that it would liquidate, for the purpose of paying the distribution.  The Distribution Policy may, under certain circumstances, cause the amounts of taxable distributions to exceed the levels required to be distributed under the Internal Revenue Code (i.e., to the extent the Fund has capital losses in any taxable year, such losses may be carried forward to reduce the amount of capital gains required to be distributed in future years; if distributions in a year exceed the amount minimally required to be distributed under the tax rules, such excess will be taxable as ordinary income to the extent loss carryforwards reduce the required amount of capital gains distributions in that year).  The Fund’s Board of Directors has the right to amend, suspend or terminate the Distribution Policy at any time. The amendment, suspension or termination of the Distribution Policy may affect the Fund’s market price per share. Investors should consult their tax advisor regarding federal, state and local tax considerations that may be applicable in their particular circumstances.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund’s investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

December 11, 2018

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. (“KBIGI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland). KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.  KBI Global Investors Ltd. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from KBI Global Investors Ltd. on request. KBIGI is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.

Website: https://newirelandfund.com 

NewIrelandFundlogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
22:00
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
14
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
3
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
4
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
5
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:07
Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22:07
Neology Successfully Removes Star Systems’ Lawsuit to Federal Court in Texas
22:04
Y-mAbs Announces Appointment of Gérard Ber to its Board of Directors and Planned Departure of Michael Buschle
22:02
Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
22:00
LACMTA selects TransCore to implement best-in-class Integrity Back Office System for ExpressLanes
22:00
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community
21:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21:54
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AQUA, PPDF and CURO
21:51
Associa Real Property Management Ranked Largest Central Ohio Property Management Company – Residential by Columbus Business Journal

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 22:29:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-11 23:29:59 - 2018-12-11 22:29:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY