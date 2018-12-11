11/12/2018 07:00:00

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 7, 2018 that on the same day G. R. (Bob) MacDougall acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR

Number of Common

Shares Acquired

Price

 ($CDN)

Number of Common

Shares held following

the transaction

% of Company's

issued share capital held

George (Bob) MacDougall20,000$2.674047,8000.07%

 

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of PDMR

a)NameGeorge (Bob) MacDougall

2

Reason for the notification

 
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification

3

Details of the issuer

 
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03

4

Details of the transaction(s)

 
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price ($CDN) 

Volume

  2.64 900
  2.65   3,700
  2.66 100
  2.67 4,200
  2.68 4,400
  2.69 5,500
  2.70 1,200
e)Aggregated information - 
  Aggregated volume -20,000 common shares
  Aggregated price $2.6740 CDN per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 7, 2018
g)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:  

Investor Relations

Telephone: 403.264.9888

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site:  https://www.trans-globe.com

  Via FTI Consulting
   

TransGlobe Energy

 www.trans-globe.com
Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer  
Randy Neely, President 
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer 
   

Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Joint Broker)

 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor  
James Asensio  
   

GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)

 +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright  
   

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

 +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan 
  

PDF available: https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3fdc511-91a7-42d0-b5bc-fd9af9d1e858

LOGO color.JPG

