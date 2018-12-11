TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 7, 2018 that on the same day G. R. (Bob) MacDougall acquired common shares as follows:
PDMR
Number of Common
Shares Acquired
Price
($CDN)
Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction
% of Company's
issued share capital held
|George (Bob) MacDougall
|20,000
|$2.6740
|47,800
|0.07%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|George (Bob) MacDougall
2
Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
|
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price ($CDN)
Volume
|
|
|2.64
|900
|
|
|2.65
|3,700
|
|
|2.66
|100
|
|
|2.67
|4,200
|
|
|2.68
|4,400
|
|
|2.69
|5,500
|
|
|2.70
|1,200
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|
|
| Aggregated volume -
|20,000 common shares
|
| Aggregated price
| $2.6740 CDN per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|December 7, 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Toronto Stock Exchange
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
|
|
Investor Relations
Telephone: 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: https://www.trans-globe.com
|
| Via FTI Consulting
|
|
|
TransGlobe Energy
|
|www.trans-globe.com
|Ross Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|Randy Neely, President
|
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|
|
|James Asensio
|
|
|
|
|
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)
|
|+44 (0) 207 448 0200
|Jonathan Wright
|
|
|
|
|
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|
|+44 (0) 203 727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|Genevieve Ryan
|
|
|
PDF available: https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3fdc511-91a7-42d0-b5bc-fd9af9d1e858
LOGO color.JPG