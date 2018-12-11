11/12/2018 14:16:00

Treasury Stock

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 413 ‘A’ Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company’s Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,562,662 (4.65%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

11 December 2018

