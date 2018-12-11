11/12/2018 14:30:00

UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS was named to Forbes and JUST Capital’s annual “JUST 100” list for the third consecutive year, and was recognized as the industry leader in the transportation sector. The list, now in its third year, ranks the largest publicly-traded corporations in the United States on corporate citizenship. This includes issues like leadership and ethics, worker well-being, job creation, local community support, customer treatment, environmental impact, and more.

The rankings look at the 1,000 largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S. and are based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The top 100 companies are celebrated for setting the standard in just behavior and serve as examples for the business community.

“We are humbled to be named one of America’s most JUST companies for the third year in a row,” said Tamara Barker, UPS’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of environmental affairs. “UPS and its team remain devoted to our sustainability and charitable goals that help us serve our communities and work toward a greater good.”

UPS recently confirmed that the company is on track to reach its goal of 20 million volunteer hours by the end of 2020. UPS also remains committed to its sustainability goals, which support the company’s commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from global ground operations 12 percent by 2025.

UPS has been honored with several other distinctions this year, including:

  • Recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the sixth consecutive year

  • Chosen by CR Magazine as one of “100 Best Corporate Citizens” for the ninth consecutive year

  • Honored as top community-minded company on Civic 50 list for fifth year

  • Named to Barron’s inaugural list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Learn more about our efforts at ups.com/sustainability. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. Our new sustainability eNewsletter, UPS® Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

Kristen Petrella

404-828-4182

kpetrella@ups.com

