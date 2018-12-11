11/12/2018 17:53:03

VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS, a DSG Global Subsidiary, Completes Sales and Installations

Company completes new installations around the world totaling over $1m

Surrey, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC. (a division of DSG Global Inc.) (DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, announces nine new installations with the INFINITY XL and TAG TEXT being completed, since the time INFINITY XL was introduced. The installations include 859 units, primarily the Infinity XL and TAG TEXT, totaling approximately $671,000 in upfront fees and $383,000 in recurring revenue over the term of contract. VANTAGE SYSTEMS is nearing completion of the new INFINITY PRO and in design with the INFINITY MINI that will also be mounted on the RAPTOR.

These installations included international golf courses in Guam, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, British Columbia, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, California and Wisconsin. The installed courses included Ivanhoe, Pine Hills, Leo Palace, and Burnaby Mountain among others.

“The company continues to be recognized as one of the undisputed leaders in our industry. We perpetually receive orders at a rapid rate and have completed installations at twenty seven different golf courses since Q2. VANTAGE GOLF has closed nearly $1.2 million in sales since the launch of our Infinity brand products earlier this year. We also have numerous commitments going into the new year that are in the final stages of closing with intensions of installations during the first half of 2019,” said Patrick Parenti, Senior V.P. Sales.

“Also, the company will be attending the PGA Show in late January in Orlando and GIS show in San Diego in early February. This will be the first trade shows in which both INFINITY brand products will be available for installation,” continued Parenti.

 DSG GLOBAL anticipates the filing of the third quarter 10Q on or before December 14, 2018.

VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS (VTS) manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS at https://www.vantage-tag.com. The new web site is under development for next short while.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 8,000 vehicles on courses worldwide. VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact

Investor Relations

VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS Inc.

+1-877-589-8806

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

download.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
36
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
32
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
15
05 Dec
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
14
06 Dec
 
Dette er hvad jeg kan læse, inden betalingsmuren sænker sig: Berlingske Media skruer op for ambition..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox provides a breakdown of blockchain news for the week of December 7, 2018
2
Flame Seal Products FS-PG Wildfire Protection System Proves Totally Effective in Raging California Wildfire
3
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit
4
Conectys Launches Operations in Poznan, Poland; Seeking to Fill 100+ Positions by YE’ 2018
5
Wright Medical Group N.V. Announces Payment Date and Record Date for CVR Product Sales Milestone Payment

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
NeuroMetrix Reports Agreement with GSK Healthcare on 2019 Quell Joint Development Program and Modification to Strategic Collaboration
18:17
CBX Software Receives 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award
18:16
Foresight Research: Planning, Budgeting and ROI of Sponsored Auto Events
18:12
Align Technology Asserts Ten Additional Patents Against 3Shape
18:10
Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
18:07
DH Capital Advises Venture Technologies on Planned Sale to ConvergeOne
18:06
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
18:00
Avista Commissions Largest Solar Array in Washington
17:57
MERGER ALERT – TRCO and NTRI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 December 2018 19:04:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-11 20:04:50 - 2018-12-11 19:04:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY