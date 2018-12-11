VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS, a DSG Global Subsidiary, Completes Sales and Installations

Company completes new installations around the world totaling over $1m

Surrey, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC. (a division of DSG Global Inc.) (DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, announces nine new installations with the INFINITY XL and TAG TEXT being completed, since the time INFINITY XL was introduced. The installations include 859 units, primarily the Infinity XL and TAG TEXT, totaling approximately $671,000 in upfront fees and $383,000 in recurring revenue over the term of contract. VANTAGE SYSTEMS is nearing completion of the new INFINITY PRO and in design with the INFINITY MINI that will also be mounted on the RAPTOR.

These installations included international golf courses in Guam, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, British Columbia, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, California and Wisconsin. The installed courses included Ivanhoe, Pine Hills, Leo Palace, and Burnaby Mountain among others.

“The company continues to be recognized as one of the undisputed leaders in our industry. We perpetually receive orders at a rapid rate and have completed installations at twenty seven different golf courses since Q2. VANTAGE GOLF has closed nearly $1.2 million in sales since the launch of our Infinity brand products earlier this year. We also have numerous commitments going into the new year that are in the final stages of closing with intensions of installations during the first half of 2019,” said Patrick Parenti, Senior V.P. Sales.

“Also, the company will be attending the PGA Show in late January in Orlando and GIS show in San Diego in early February. This will be the first trade shows in which both INFINITY brand products will be available for installation,” continued Parenti.

DSG GLOBAL anticipates the filing of the third quarter 10Q on or before December 14, 2018.

VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS (VTS) manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS at https://www.vantage-tag.com. The new web site is under development for next short while.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 8,000 vehicles on courses worldwide. VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications.

