Windstream Enterprise and BRP to share insights from latest POS and Consumer Shopping Surveys at NRF 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced that it will be exhibiting with its subsidiary BRP, an innovative retail management consulting firm, at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019—Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 13-15, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Windstream Enterprise and BRP will be meeting with retailers in booth #4609.

Highlighting this year’s show will be the release of findings from BRP’s much-anticipated 20th Annual POS/Customer Engagement Survey. The survey of top North American retailers offers insights into retailers’ current priorities and initiatives as digital and physical retail environments converge to facilitate a seamless experience across channels. BRP also will publish the insights from its annual Consumer Shopping Survey identifying the latest consumer shopping preferences and trends.

“Today’s retail industry is under increasing pressure to meet customers’ growing demands for a faster and more personalized experience regardless of how they choose to interact with the company,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “Retailers who help customers reimagine their place in an increasingly digital world are in the best position to win in the market.”

“We are in the midst of a retail renaissance. The customer journey and associated expectations continue to rapidly evolve – driving a need for retailers to adopt a new mindset to meet their customers’ needs,” said Ken Morris, principal at BRP. “Legacy retail applications and infrastructure at many retail organizations don’t support this new model. Retailers need to reimagine their organization, business processes and technology to align with the real-time demands of their customers. Victory belongs to the agile.”

Many retailers are moving applications to the cloud because it offers the quickest and surest path to seamlessly connect all e-commerce, mobile commerce and in-store POS transactions. In addition, cloud-based applications offer the benefits of speed of deployment, faster software updates, lower software costs and a real-time, single version of the truth. Windstream is committed to being the retail cloud leader and solving business problems by transforming retail technology to a utility-based model where retailers pay for services and transport based on what they use.

Attendees looking for more ways to connect with BRP and Windstream Enterprise during NRF 2019 can follow @BRPConsulting and @Windstream or search for #WIN4Retail on Twitter to learn more about the latest retail technology trends from Retail’s Big Show.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise organizations and wholesale customers across the U.S. Windstream offers bundled services, including broadband, security solutions, voice and digital TV to consumers. The company also provides data, cloud solutions, unified communications and managed services to small business and enterprise clients. The company supplies core transport solutions on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

PCI Compliance | SD-WAN Concierge™ | Unified Communications | Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) | Secure WiFi & Analytics | Managed Network Security | Hybrid Networking | Professional Services

For more information on Windstream Enterprise, visit https://windstreamenterprise.com

About BRP

BRP is an innovative retail management consulting firm dedicated to providing superior service and enduring value to our clients. BRP combines its consultants' deep retail business knowledge and cross-functional capabilities to deliver superior design and implementation of strategy, technology, and process solutions. The firm's unique combination of industry focus, knowledge-based approach, and rapid, end-to-end solution deployment helps clients to achieve their business potential. BRP’s consulting services include:

Strategy | Business Intelligence | Business Process Optimization | Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile POS | Payment Security | E-Commerce | Store Systems and Operations | CRM

Unified Commerce | Customer Experience | Order Management | Networks

Merchandise Management | Supply Chain | Private Equity

For more information on BRP, visit https://www.brpconsulting.com.

Windstream Media Contact:

Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611

sarah.c.davis@windstream.com

BRP Media Contact:

David Naumann, 916.673.7757

david.naumann@brpconsulting.com

