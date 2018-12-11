11/12/2018 17:44:40

WorldatWork Names Mihai Popoaca as New Managing Director

Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldatWork, the leading nonprofit professional association in compensation and total rewards, has announced the appointment of Mihai Popoaca as the organization's new Managing Director. 

Popoaca brings almost 20 years of experience in sales and incentive compensation, global operations and sales performance technology. Before joining WorldatWork, he was Executive Vice President of Services and Managing Director at Optymyze, a sales performance management company, where he led large global teams (250+) in Europe and Asia as well as in the United States. Based in Warsaw, Poland, Popoaca will spend a significant amount of time at WorldatWork headquarters in Scottsdale, as well as visiting partners and customers around the world

"As someone who’s worked in the total rewards space in multiple international markets, I’ve watched WorldatWork grow and evolve, with some of the most exciting changes happening during the past two years,” says Popoaca. “There is terrific potential to expand WorldatWork’s programs, certifications and other expertise, in the U.S. and internationally, to a vast network of HR professionals eager to advance their organizations and their own careers. The international growth complements our focus on continuing to deliver resources to our members, the lifeblood of our organization.”

"While WorldatWork is headquartered in Arizona, the real work happens around the globe,” says Scott Cawood, CEO of WorldatWork. “Having worked in Asia, Europe, Middle East and South America, markets WorldatWork is growing in, Mihai’s organizational leadership skills, global business acumen, and HR expertise will help drive WorldatWork into the future. An incredibly agile systems thinker, Mihai is one of the most operationally effective and customer-focused executives I’ve ever known."

About WorldatWork®

WorldatWork is the leading nonprofit professional association in compensation and total rewards. We serve those who design and deliver total rewards programs to cultivate engaged, effective workforces that power thriving organizations. We accomplish this through education and certification; idea exchange; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and affiliation and networking. Founded in the United States in 1955, today WorldatWork serves total rewards professionals throughout the world working in organizations of all sizes and structures.

