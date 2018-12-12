12/12/2018 19:36:53

All Things Chocolate Recipe Contest to Debut at 2019 Zehnder’s Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s Snowfest, Michigan’s premier snow and ice event returns January 23-28, 2019 in the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, MI. The festivities include world-class ice and snow competitive sculpting events and a full menu of activities and entertainment for the entire family. The icing on the cake in 2019 will be the new All Things Chocolate Recipe Contest.

Amateur bakers are invited to participate in three contest categories: brownies, cakes and cookies. All recipes must be original and use Michigan’s Pioneer Sugar; chocolate must be the primary flavor in all categories. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of entry. There is a $5 non-refundable registration fee for each category entry.  All entries must be postmarked by January 4, 2019. Pioneer Big Chief Michigan Sugar is the event sponsor; supporting partners are Le Creuset®, WSGW 790 AM and WITL 100.7 FM.

Over the years Snowfest has featured baking contests that garnered hundreds of entries from Michigan and neighboring states. “We think the new chocolate recipe contest will attract even more contestants, and the judging should be even sweeter,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. On judging day visitors can sample food, win prizes and take home recipe books.

Contestants chosen as semi-finalists must be present during the final contest and judging on January 23, 2019 with their prepared entry.  Judging criteria includes appearance, taste and overall impression. All recipes will become the property of Zehnder’s and sponsors, and will not be returned. A maximum of 15 semi-finalists for each category will be chosen.

Recipe contest winners will receive prizes that include Le Creuset products, Pioneer Sugar, Nightingale pastry flour (milled in Frankenmuth), dinner at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth; the grand prize is an overnight excursion to Mackinac Island.

           

For the contest entry form, complete competition rules and Zehnder’s Snowfest information, go to www.zehnders.com.

The Bavarian town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state's top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Restaurant and retail marketplace, Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999, for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

