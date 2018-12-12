Baker Mills LLC Amends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Mills LLC (Baker Mills) announced today that in view of current financial market conditions, Baker Mills has amended the terms of its offer, dated December 3, 2018, to purchase up to 100,000 shares of common stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) at a price of $40.00 (the “Offer”) so that the offer price per share is amended to $33.00 (“Amended Offer Price”).

As of the close of business on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, no shares had been tendered.

Baker Mills will accept for payment and will pay, at the Amended Offer Price, for all shares validly tendered prior to the expiration time and not properly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

Baker Mills has amended its Offer to Purchase to reflect the Amended Offer Price.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES. THE OFFER IS MADE SOLELY BY THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, DATED DECEMBER 3, 2018, THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER.

STOCKHOLDERS CAN OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, FROM THE INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE OFFER, NEVADA AGENCY AND TRANSFER COMPANY, AT (775) 322-0130.