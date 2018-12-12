Barron’s expands into China

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment publication Barron’s today announced a groundbreaking new partnership with one of China’s leading political and economic magazines, Caijing.

The 10-year deal struck with Caijing will see Barron’s extend its global presence by delivering content franchised through a Chinese partner for the first time. The strategic partnership was unveiled at China’s Sanya Forum in Hainan. It will provide individual and professional investors in China with access to Barron’s world-class, global markets analysis in Chinese language, online, on mobile and in print.

Almar Latour, Publisher of Dow Jones Media Group, which includes Barron’s Magazine, said: "The arrival of Barron's in China will delight investors. Thanks to our partnership with Caijing, the investment community in China will now have access to our unrivaled, world-class business and investment coverage."

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Barron's and Dow Jones in China," Mr. Latour continued. “Not only will we connect with Chinese investors like never before, we will also be able to learn from and gain expertise in the Chinese investment world to help educate investors globally."

The initial phase of the roll-out will see Barron’s content translated into Chinese language and delivered via a new, standalone Barron’s China WeChat channel. As the partnership develops, readers can expect additional print editions which will feature the same high quality Barron’s content, supplemented by proprietary Caijing content. A stand-alone Barron's China website will also be launched, giving Chinese investors access to quality content across multiple channels.

In addition to the WeChat, print and online properties, Barron’s China will hold a number of branded events and forums throughout 2019.

About Barron’s

Barron’s (www.barrons.com) is the investing magazine that is famous for its market-moving stories. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of wealthy people who are corporate executives, bankers, fund managers, financial advisers, and professionals. Barron’s provides readers with a smart recap of recent market action coupled with insights on what’s likely to happen in the market next. Barron’s is the trusted financial-publishing brand that people active in the market turn to for information, ideas and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.

About Dow Jones Media Group

Dow Jones Media Group is a portfolio of leading financial and luxury brands including Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and Financial News. The group focuses on digital growth, and editorial and commercial experimentation and innovation. Its publications together form roughly half of the audience of The Wall Street Journal Digital Network. The group has revamped innovative commercial and editorial products such as The Virtual Stock Exchange and Luxury brand Penta. It also launched millennial personal finance brand Moneyish. Dow Jones Media Group is part of Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Media Contact:

Constantine Panagiotatos

E: constantine.panagiotatos@dowjones.com

Sophie Bent

sophie.bent@dowjones.com