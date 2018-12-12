Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA). Our investigation concerns whether Motorcar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2018, the company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts.

On this news, Motorcar’s share price fell by more than 20%, closing at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

