12/12/2018 14:35:00

CannabisNewsWire Announces Collaboration with 2019 Cannabis Drink Expo as the Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming 2019 Cannabis Drink Expo as the Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor of the conference. The inaugural Cannabis Drink Expo, taking place July 25, 2019, at the South San Francisco Conference Center, will attract some of the biggest names in the global beverage industry and burgeoning cannabis sectors.

“We are thrilled to be part of this highly anticipated conference as the official newswire,” said Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “The Cannabis Drinks Expo promises to provide vital networking opportunities for all sectors of the worldwide beverage industry as legalized cannabis develops into a major new consumer goods market. CannabisNewsWire is proud to leverage its expertise and expansive distribution network to help maximize awareness of the incredible innovations and opportunities being presented in this rapidly evolving consumer marketplace.”

The Cannabis Drinks Expo promises to be relevant for anyone involved in the development, production, distribution and retailing of all alcoholic drinks and cannabis-related products. It will also provide a vital networking opportunity for political analysts, medical experts and those involved in the development and implementation of legalized cannabis into new markets. With a focus on “Cannabis as the New Category,” this one-of-a-kind expo provides a venue where drinks producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers can come together and collectively look at ways to benefit from legalized cannabis.

“We’re excited to be working directly with CannabisNewsWire and its team of experts,” said Ankita Okate, Chief Communications Officer of Beverage Trade Network, organizers of the 2019 Cannabis Drink Expo. “This first-ever global gathering of the cannabis drinks industry is expected to draw a diverse array of participants. We are looking forward to leveraging the expertise of CannabisNewsWire as we widen our perspective of this rapidly growing sector and raise the interest level of all participants in the beverage industry.”

Cannabis Drinks Expo will feature a full array of wine and cannabis industry experts, distributors and retailers as well as political and legal analysts, medical researchers, and marketing and branding experts. An exceptional selection of specialized topics includes the current regulatory and policy landscape for cannabis drinks, licensing requirements, and market opportunities within the tourism and hospitality sectors. The latest products and services will be showcased by an exclusive selection of exhibitors during the event’s trade show.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net

