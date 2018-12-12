Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds (741/18)

As of December 13, 2018, the following instrument issued by Skandiabanken AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code.
ISIN
SE0011063023
Current Market Segment
STO Mortgage Bonds
Current Short name
SKAND 516
Current Trading Code
SKAND_516
New Market Segment
STO Corporate Bonds
New Short Name
SKANDB 516
New Trading Code
SKANDB_516
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB