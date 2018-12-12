12/12/2018 16:14:19

Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds (741/18)

As of December 13, 2018, the following instrument issued by Skandiabanken AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code.

ISIN

SE0011063023

Current Market Segment

STO Mortgage Bonds

Current Short name

SKAND 516

Current Trading Code

SKAND_516

 

 

New Market Segment

STO Corporate Bonds

New Short Name

SKANDB 516

New Trading Code

SKANDB_516

  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
58
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:01
Net Asset Value(s)
17:00
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s 2018 Technology and Services Conference
17:00
Silver Air Hires Colleen McCauley as Vice President Client Services
16:49
Apereum and Coincierge Announce Partnership
16:48
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:43
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 246/18
16:42
Desert Resort Management Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program
16:35
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 17:17:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-12 18:17:39 - 2018-12-12 17:17:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY