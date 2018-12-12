CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MDR and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) Class Period: January 24, 2018 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, McDermott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the McDermott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Tenaris S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the Tenaris S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com