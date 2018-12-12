12/12/2018 21:15:00

Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that the quarterly dividend on its 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”) will be paid February 1, 2019 to holders of record on January 15, 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash at a rate of $17.1875 per share of Preferred Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO and Treasurer

Ben Lowe, VP Corporate Finance

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050

