DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spot market freight volume and rates slid in November for most equipment types. According to the DAT Freight Index, November volume was 2.5% lower month over month, and 24% percent under last year’s extraordinary seasonal mark.

Freight rates remained stable for vans while flatbed rates surged in availability and slipped 7 cents lower for the month in a typical seasonal pattern.

Reefer cargo bucked trends by rebounding before Thanksgiving with an 8% increase in availability and a 2.5% bump in the average per-mile spot rate from October.

“Spot market volumes and rates are likely to rise through December, as e-commerce deliveries continue to ramp up,” said DAT market analyst Peggy Dorf. “Retailers are offering nearly unlimited free shipping to online customers during the holiday season, boosting orders and adding to pressure on freight transportation and logistics.”

The DAT Freight Index reflects load posting volume on the DAT network of load boards, and 100 on the Index represents the average monthly volume in the year 2000. Additional trends and analysis are available at DAT Trendlines . Referenced rates are the averages by equipment type, based on $57 billion of actual transactions, as recorded in DAT RateView. Rates per mile include fuel surcharges, but not accessorials or other fees.

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 279 million freight matches (2018 estimate) and a database of $57 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance, and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

