12/12/2018 21:06:56

DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November

Related content
21:48 - 
UPDATE - DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rat..
07 Dec - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchro..
12 Nov - 
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend 12% - Its 26th Co..
Related debate
27 Oct - 
Roper Technologies kom med kvartalsregnskab i gaar. Jeg..

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spot market freight volume and rates slid in November for most equipment types. According to the DAT Freight Index, November volume was 2.5% lower month over month, and 24% percent under last year’s extraordinary seasonal mark.

Freight rates remained stable for vans while flatbed rates surged in availability and slipped 7 cents lower for the month in a typical seasonal pattern.

Reefer cargo bucked trends by rebounding before Thanksgiving with an 8% increase in availability and a 2.5% bump in the average per-mile spot rate from October. 

“Spot market volumes and rates are likely to rise through December, as e-commerce deliveries continue to ramp up,” said DAT market analyst Peggy Dorf. “Retailers are offering nearly unlimited free shipping to online customers during the holiday season, boosting orders and adding to pressure on freight transportation and logistics.”

The DAT Freight Index reflects load posting volume on the DAT network of load boards, and 100 on the Index represents the average monthly volume in the year 2000. Additional trends and analysis are available at DAT Trendlines. Referenced rates are the averages by equipment type, based on $57 billion of actual transactions, as recorded in DAT RateView. Rates per mile include fuel surcharges, but not accessorials or other fees.

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 279 million freight matches (2018 estimate) and a database of $57 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance, and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

Contact:

Eileen Hart

Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

PR@dat.com | 503-672-5132

Graphics accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5706791-e21d-48bb-b7b4-30269bffdfae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1c9f7cc-5325-4d14-aeba-02f372d97400

DAT-nasdaq-logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:48 ROP
UPDATE - DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November
21:06 ROP
DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November
07 Dec SYF
New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12 Nov ROP
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend 12% - Its 26th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
12 Nov ROP
DAT Freight Index: Hurricanes Cause a Delay in October Freight Surge
02 Nov ROP
Roper Technologies Announces Passing of Executive Chairman and Former CEO Brian Jellison
30 Oct SWN
Recent Analysis Shows Snap, Knowles, NewMarket, Southwestern Energy, Manhattan Associates, and Roper Technologies Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
26 Oct ROP
Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results
15 Oct ROP
DAT adds HaulFox, Strategy Systems, four others to TMS Integration
10 Oct ROP
DAT Freight Index: September Spot Freight Volume Slips 14%, in Seasonal Trend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Roper Technologies Inc 284.35 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
22:01
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation
22:00
Quantenna and Telefónica Reinforce Strategic Partnership with New Portfolio of 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Products
22:00
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
21:50
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program
21:48
UPDATE - DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November
21:42
Marathon Patent Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
21:40
NISSAN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to Contact the Firm
21:33
Royalton Cancun Debuts on the Famous Cancun Strip

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 22:25:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-12 23:25:09 - 2018-12-12 22:25:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY