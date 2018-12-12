12/12/2018 10:51:00

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Notification

and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)NameIsmail Amla

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusChief Growth Officer
b)Initial               notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017.

 

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Ismail Amla – Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£ nil1,093,394

d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

1,093,394 share options

£nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-12-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

