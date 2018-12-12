Energy Focus Announces New $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED retrofit technologies, announced today that it has entered into a $5 million revolving Credit Facility with Austin Financial Services.

Borrowings under the Credit Facility are limited to a borrowing base requirement based on 85% of eligible receivables, plus available inventory (to a maximum $500 thousand for the inventory portion). The Credit Facility is a three-year agreement, secured by a lien on domestic assets, expiring on December 31, 2021, unless terminated sooner. More details regarding the Credit Facility are available in the Company’s Form 8-K filed today.

“Our new Credit Facility provides us with greater financial flexibility to fund our operations and to support our turnaround objectives,” said Jerry Turin, Chief Financial Officer, Energy Focus, Inc.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technology. As the creator of the first UL-verified flicker-free LED products, Energy Focus’ products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as safety, health and productivity benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers serve the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education and military markets.

Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

About Austin Financial Services

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and with a nationwide lending focus, Austin Financial Services (AFS) is a privately held middle-market lender who has been providing alternative funding in the form of fast and flexible lines of credit to small- and medium-sized businesses for over 37 years. AFS specializes in asset based lending solutions which include revolving lines of credit and term loans secured by accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment for businesses in a growth or turnaround mode with revenues from $5 million to $120 million and borrowing needs up to $12 million.

Forward Looking Statements:

