Excelitas Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Axsun Technologies

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies ® Corp ., a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Axsun Technologies (Billerica, MA USA). Axsun is a privately-held company specializing in the development and production of innovative, MEMS-based light engines for high performance medical imaging and industrial spectroscopy applications.

Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in early 2019.

About Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies Corp. is a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven photonic solutions to meet the lighting, detection and optical technology needs of global customers. From biomedical technology to research laboratory, safety and security, consumer products, semiconductor, energy and environment, industrial sensing & imaging, defense and aerospace, Excelitas Technologies is committed to enabling our customers' success in their end markets. Excelitas Technologies now has approximately 6700 employees in North America, Europe and Asia, serving customers across the world. Connect with Excelitas on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

