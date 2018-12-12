Finacity Facilitates EUR 9 million of Trade Receivable Funding for Spain’s Deoleo, S.A.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) today announced that it has facilitated a new EUR 9 million non-recourse trade receivable funding program for Deoleo S.A. (“Deoleo”), a Spain-based leading global producer of olive oil. The program provides financing for Deoleo’s subsidiary Carapelli Firenze SpA in Italy and France as well as financing directly to Deoleo in Spain. The new program is committed for 3 years.

About Deoleo

Deoleo, S.A. manufactures, markets, and sells olive oil worldwide. The company offers olive oil under the Bertolli, Carapelli, Carbonell, Hojiblanca, Koipe, Sasso and Koipesol brands. It also provides seed oils, table olives, vinegars, and sauces; frying oil under the Friol brand; and corn oil under the Maya brand.

The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries. For further information, visit www.deoleo.com .

About Finacity

Finacity specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $100 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

Finacity Corporation

Daniel Stádník Jim Leonard Tel: +44-(0)20-3411 2539 Tel: +1- (203) 428-3584 Email: dstadnik@finacity.com Email: jleonard@finacity.com