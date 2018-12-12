Fluidigm Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8,150,000 Shares of Common Stock

Related content

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM), a leader in mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.75 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $55 million. Fluidigm has granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,222,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price. Fluidigm intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures and continued research and development with respect to products and technologies. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Jaffray and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Janney Montgomery Scott are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 8, 2017, amended on April 28, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 2, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, may also be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by phone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com, and from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, 25th floor, New York, NY 10019, or by phone at 888-827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Contact

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

Phone: 650-416-7423