12/12/2018 22:17:24

Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition

Related content
11 Dec - 
Align Technology Asserts Ten Additional Patents Against..
11 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
11 Dec - 
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 10 offices across the country, announces that it has filed a new class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) securities between April 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action, David Infuso vs. Align Technology, Inc.,et al., Case No. 3:18-cv-07469 is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.  The complaint alleges Align Technology, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer (Joseph M. Hogan) and Chief Financial Officer (John F. Morici) violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint in this action expands the Class Period of a previously filed related action with a shorter class period of July 25, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive.  Nonetheless, the Lead Plaintiff deadline is still January 4, 2019 for both of these related securities class actions.

Hagens Berman is continuing its investigation of disclosure violations on behalf of Align investors who purchased or acquired Align securities before and including the current class period.  If you invested in Align between April 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information, and to view a copy of the complaint visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ALGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ALGN@hbsslaw.com

.

On October 24, 2018, Align and management announced the Company’s 3Q 2018 earnings.  They reported clear-aligner sales of $427.1 million, up 25% over the prior-year period but a sequential decline of 1.4%.  This drop stemmed primarily from lower average selling prices (“ASPs”) in the U.S. and internationally.  Align and management blamed the Company’s lower ASPs in part on two separate promotional discounts.

This news drove the price of Align shares down as much as $87.71, or about 30%, during intraday trading on October 25, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and on the extent to which management’s statements concerning competition, sales, and promotions were misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Align should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ALGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12 Dec ALGN
Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition
11 Dec ALGN
Align Technology Asserts Ten Additional Patents Against 3Shape
11 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CWH, DY, ALGN, FIT and SYF
11 Dec ALGN
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09 Dec ALGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN, RYAAY and SONS/RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Dec ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN
07 Dec JBLU
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for JetBlue Airways, DaVita, Align Technology, Box, Manhattan Associates, and Citrix — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
06 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX GOOG GOOGL CWH ALGN SYF AQUA TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
06 Dec ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019
05 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HTHT, DY, ALGN, NKTR and SYF

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
3
The New Ireland Fund Announces Share Repurchase Program and New Independent Director
4
Barron’s expands into China
5
Virtu Financial, Inc. Appoints David Urban to Board of Directors

Related stock quotes

Align Technology Inc 219.29 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12 Dec
NexusTours increases its offer of destinations with the integration of Grenada, Tobago and Barbados to its NexusCube distribution platform
12 Dec
Excelitas Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Axsun Technologies
12 Dec
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Sustained Improvements in Emotional and Behavioral Symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome through 12 Months of Treatment with ZYN002
12 Dec
Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition
12 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Dec
Convertible Debt Interest Payment
12 Dec
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces December 2018 Dividend
12 Dec
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
12 Dec
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 00:07:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-13 01:07:46 - 2018-12-13 00:07:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY