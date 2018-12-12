11/12/2018 23:36:15

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the company's common stock at its meeting today. The special dividend is payable on December 28, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2018. Together with the four regular cash dividends paid in 2018, the special dividend brings the total dividends paid this year to $0.59 per common share.

“It is rewarding to recognize outstanding performance through dividend payments to our stockholders,” said Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s executive operating chairman. “2018 was a successful financial year and can be attributed to solid net interest margin, successful acquisitions in Minnesota and Texas, and continued focus on achieving operating efficiencies.”

Heartland has paid a dividend in every quarter since the company’s inception in 1981.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets exceeding $11.3 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 122 banking locations serving 91 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

CONTACT:

Bryan R. McKeag

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(563) 589-1994

BMckeag@htlf.com

