12/12/2018 18:00:00

Industry Luminary Jack Lucas to Retire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan has announced the retirement of industry visionary Jack Lucas from WestCoast Entertainment. Justin Kobluk will assume the role of president at WestCoast Entertainment in January 2019. 

Over his 40-year career in live entertainment, Jack Lucas grew TicketsWest and WestCoast Entertainment into true forces in the business. Lucas has received numerous industry accolades including the Patricia G. Spira Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Ticketing Association (INTIX), the Joseph J. Anzivino Award from the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and more.

Lucas will continue to work as an advisor for WestCoast Entertainment, assisting during the transition and providing strategic advice and vision.

Paciolan acquired WestCoast Entertainment and TicketsWest in October 2017, and the business has continued to grow with WestCoast Entertainment experiencing a more than 30 percent increase in Broadway series subscribership this year and TicketsWest signing the most new named clients in the history of the company.

“We have been so honored to work with Jack, both as early partners and now as part of the Paciolan family,” said Kim Damron, Paciolan CEO. “In addition to being a fantastic leader, Jack has always had the best interest of the company at heart. He has ensured that WestCoast Entertainment and TicketsWest are set up for long-term success, and we look forward to continuing that success with Justin.”

In 1987, Lucas took the helm of the ticketing company that would later evolve into TicketsWest. In 1995 Lucas also took the helm of WestCoast Entertainment, growing it into an independent presenter of national touring Broadway productions, concerts and other special events including the STCU Best of Broadway and National Geographic Live series in Spokane.

Lucas says that what has meant the most to him has always been investing in people and building a healthy business that his staff and their families could depend on.

“Jack has been an incredible mentor to so many in this business, myself included,” said Dusty Kurtz, president of TicketsWest.  “He has always strived to leave the industry and the people in it better than he found them. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and see him in action.”

WestCoast Entertainment’s incoming president, Justin Kobluk, brings nearly 30 years of entertainment industry experience, most recently serving as Entertainment Director for the 4-Diamond Northern Quest Resort, one of the premier entertainment destinations in the Pacific Northwest. He has extensive experience with all sides of live events including touring, venue management, booking and promoting. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, concerts and live entertainment from around the world as well as some of the greatest venues and organizations around the Northwest. These include the Tacoma Dome, The Xfiniti Arena, The Clark County Event Center, the Seattle Supersonics and even the U.S. Olympic Committee. 

“I look forward to watching WestCoast Entertainment thrive under Justin’s extremely capable leadership,” Lucas said. “We just finished doing the Broadway musical of Finding Neverland and there’s a great line in there: ‘There are no endings, just new beginnings.’ I am so grateful for the career I have had in this business and all the treasured relationships that have been built along the way. I don’t know if I could have asked for anything better.”

About Paciolan 

Paciolan, a Learfield company, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations.  Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

Media Contacts: 

 
Craig RicksAnne Partee
Sr. Vice President of MarketingCorporate Marketing Director
PaciolanPaciolan
949.823.1636 (O)949.823.1648 (O)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/299b1eae-6a2a-4698-ab68-aa61c7ec3f43

Paciolan_Learfield_FC_WBG.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
61
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:40
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of YogaWorks, Inc. on Behalf of Investors – YOGA
18:33
Acrow Bridges Employed by Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria
18:30
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
End of Day
18:20
ID R&D Names Ilya Ozerets as Chief Product Officer
18:15
City National Continues Buildout of its Aerospace and Defense Industry Group with Credit and Relationship Manager Hires
18:10
Kuros Announces Results of Rights Offering – Capital Increase Will be Implemented
18:09
AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERS LAUDS ORGANIZATIONS AND LEADERS FOR INSPIRING WOMEN IN ENGINEERING
18:07
DynaTrap’s Flylight Wins Most Innovative Product in 2018 Best in Biz Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 19:00:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-12 20:00:04 - 2018-12-12 19:00:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY