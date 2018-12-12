Industry Luminary Jack Lucas to Retire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan has announced the retirement of industry visionary Jack Lucas from WestCoast Entertainment. Justin Kobluk will assume the role of president at WestCoast Entertainment in January 2019.

Over his 40-year career in live entertainment, Jack Lucas grew TicketsWest and WestCoast Entertainment into true forces in the business. Lucas has received numerous industry accolades including the Patricia G. Spira Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Ticketing Association (INTIX), the Joseph J. Anzivino Award from the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and more.

Lucas will continue to work as an advisor for WestCoast Entertainment, assisting during the transition and providing strategic advice and vision.

Paciolan acquired WestCoast Entertainment and TicketsWest in October 2017, and the business has continued to grow with WestCoast Entertainment experiencing a more than 30 percent increase in Broadway series subscribership this year and TicketsWest signing the most new named clients in the history of the company.

“We have been so honored to work with Jack, both as early partners and now as part of the Paciolan family,” said Kim Damron, Paciolan CEO. “In addition to being a fantastic leader, Jack has always had the best interest of the company at heart. He has ensured that WestCoast Entertainment and TicketsWest are set up for long-term success, and we look forward to continuing that success with Justin.”

In 1987, Lucas took the helm of the ticketing company that would later evolve into TicketsWest. In 1995 Lucas also took the helm of WestCoast Entertainment, growing it into an independent presenter of national touring Broadway productions, concerts and other special events including the STCU Best of Broadway and National Geographic Live series in Spokane.

Lucas says that what has meant the most to him has always been investing in people and building a healthy business that his staff and their families could depend on.

“Jack has been an incredible mentor to so many in this business, myself included,” said Dusty Kurtz, president of TicketsWest. “He has always strived to leave the industry and the people in it better than he found them. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and see him in action.”

WestCoast Entertainment’s incoming president, Justin Kobluk, brings nearly 30 years of entertainment industry experience, most recently serving as Entertainment Director for the 4-Diamond Northern Quest Resort, one of the premier entertainment destinations in the Pacific Northwest. He has extensive experience with all sides of live events including touring, venue management, booking and promoting. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, concerts and live entertainment from around the world as well as some of the greatest venues and organizations around the Northwest. These include the Tacoma Dome, The Xfiniti Arena, The Clark County Event Center, the Seattle Supersonics and even the U.S. Olympic Committee.

“I look forward to watching WestCoast Entertainment thrive under Justin’s extremely capable leadership,” Lucas said. “We just finished doing the Broadway musical of Finding Neverland and there’s a great line in there: ‘There are no endings, just new beginnings.’ I am so grateful for the career I have had in this business and all the treasured relationships that have been built along the way. I don’t know if I could have asked for anything better.”

