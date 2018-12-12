INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Red Hat, Inc. – RHT

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Red Hat, Inc. (“Red Hat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RHT) concerning the Company’s proposed acquisition by IBM.

Red Hat stockholders who wish to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or visit https://kaskelalaw.com/case/red-hat-inc/ for additional information.

On October 28, 2018, Red Hat announced that it had agreed to be acquired by IBM. Subsequently, on November 30, 2018, Red Hat filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to provide certain details and disclosures to its stockholders about the proposed transaction with IBM.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by (i) failing to conduct a fair sales process of the Company and (ii) failing to disclose all material information to stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

