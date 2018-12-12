12/12/2018 19:30:00

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aphria Inc. (“Aphria” or “the Company”) (NYSE: APHA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 4, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Aphria acquired Latin American assets that both failed to maintain required licenses to operate and were overvalued. These acquisitions enriched the Company’s CEO and other associated parties at the shareholder’s expense. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Aphria, investors suffered damages.

