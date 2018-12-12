12/12/2018 21:12:45

ISRI’s 2018 Industry Yearbook Confirms Recycling’s Resilience in Year of Change

Washington, DC, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) announced the release of its seventh annual Recycling Industry Yearbook, providing the most up-to-date information and statistics about the U.S. recycling industry and global scrap marketplace. With a greater spotlight on the industry in the wake of rising trade protectionism around the globe, the publication provides the most comprehensive analysis of where the industry stands based on the most current data compared to previous years. It will also serves as a baseline for years to come based on the new global market realities.

“The scrap marketplace has become increasingly global in recent decades and the United States is the largest exporter of recycled commodities in the world,” said ISRI Chief Economist Joe Pickard. “China’s rapid economic expansion was the most important driver of the swift expansion of the global scrap market, but market conditions in China are changing today given China’s rising domestic supply of scrap, investment in scrap processing, and import restrictions. But as we show in the 2018 Yearbook, scrap recyclers remain extremely responsive to changing market conditions and are focused on producing consistently high quality scrap commodities to meet consumer demands at home and abroad.”

Statistical highlights from the Yearbook include:

  • Preliminary data show exports of all scrap commodities from around the world were valued at approximately $105 billion in 2017.

  • Exports of all scrap commodities from the United States increased to nearly 38 million tons valued at $17.9 billion last year.

  • Exports of scrap commodities account for well over 25 percent of the industry’s economic activity.

  • Overall, the U.S. scrap industry directly and indirectly supports 534,000 U.S. good-paying jobs, generating $117 billion in economic activity and $13.2 billion in federal, state, and local taxes.

  • The U.S. scrap industry annually processes more than 130 million tons of scrap metal, paper, plastics, electronics textiles, glass, and rubber.

  • The 130 million metric tons of commodities recycled in the U.S. last year saved the CO2 equivalent of 410 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equal to the energy use of more than 43 million homes for one year.

  • Since 2000, net exports of U.S. scrap have made a positive contribution to our balance of trade amounting to more than $235 billion.

  • Major export destinations for U.S. scrap last year included China ($5.6 billion), Canada ($2.1 billion), Mexico ($1.1 billion), Turkey ($1 billion); India ($923 million), Germany ($910 million), and South Korea ($778 million).

  • Globally, approximately 900 million tons of recyclables were consumed by manufacturers around the world last year.

In addition, the Yearbook breaks down data by commodity and provides historical information on production, recovery and consumption; scrap trade flows; and scrap prices indexes.

###

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents more than 1,300 companies in 21 chapters in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $117 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides nearly half a million Americans with good jobs.

Attachment

Mark Carpenter

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries

(202) 662-8525

mcarpenter@isri.org

The 2018 Recycling Industry Yearbook, published by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
64
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:05
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
22:01
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation
22:00
Quantenna and Telefónica Reinforce Strategic Partnership with New Portfolio of 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Products
22:00
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
21:50
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program
21:48
UPDATE - DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November
21:42
Marathon Patent Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
21:40
NISSAN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to Contact the Firm
21:33
Royalton Cancun Debuts on the Famous Cancun Strip

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 22:25:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-12 23:25:07 - 2018-12-12 22:25:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY